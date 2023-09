Aston Villa rubber-stamped their place in the Conference League group stage last night with a 3-nil win at home to Hibs.

Unai Emery's side were 8-nil victors over the two legs.

Joining Villa in that Conference League draw today are Aberdeen, who parachute into the competition after a 5-3 aggregate loss to Hacken in the Europa League.

Luton Town play their first ever Premier League game at Kenilworth Road tonight, with West Ham the visitors.

There's an 8pm start there.