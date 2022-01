Aston Villa have signed French international defender Lucas Digne for a fee believed to be in the region of 25 million pounds.

The 28 year old joins recent acquisition Philippe Coutinho under manager Steven Gerrard at Villa Park.

Digne left Everton after falling out with boss Rafael Benitez.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have signed Chris Wood from Burnley, also for 25 million.

The Kiwi striker has penned a two and a half year contract on Tyneside.