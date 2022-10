Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa.

It followed the club's 3-nil defeat away to Fulham that left them hovering above the Premier League relegation zone.

Villa have won just one of their last eight league games.

And Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is under pressure this morning, after they went down 2-nil away to Leicester.

The win lifted Brendan Rodgers' side off the foot of the table.