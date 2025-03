Three second half goals from Aston Villa saw them beat Club Brugge 3-0 at Villa Park.

That means they progress 6-1 on aggregate and will face PSG in the quarter-finals.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is delighted their Champions League journey is continuing.

And last season's finalists Dortmund beat Lille 2-1 in France meaning they won 3-2 overall.