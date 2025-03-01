Villa progress in FA Cup; more games today

((Bou v Wol 1500, Man C v Ply 1745, Others 1215))

A second half brace from Marco Asensio saw Aston Villa beat Cardiff 2-nil to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final in 10 years.

Plymouth will hope to reach the last eight by pulling off another huge shock this evening.

The Championship strugglers - who beat Premier League leaders Liverpool in the last round - are away at Manchester City.

Rivals Crystal Palace and Millwall clash in one of two lunchtime games, with a Lancashire derby between Preston and Burnley also kicking off at 12-fifteen.

An all top-flight tie between Bournemouth and Wolves is at 3.