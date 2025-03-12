Advertisement
Villa In Action Tonight

Mar 12, 2025
Villa In Action Tonight
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says his side face a huge challenge if they're to make history and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

They take a 3-1 lead into this evening's second leg of their last-16 tie at home to Club Brugge of Belgium.

Emery says they must get the balance right.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 8.

At the same time, Arsenal are all but certain to go through, carrying a 7-1 advantage into tonight's game against PSV in North London.

Real Madrid have a 2-1 lead over Atletico Madrid heading into tonight's second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And it's 1-all between Dortmund and Lille.

