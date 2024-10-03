Villa Get Famous Champions League Win Over Bayern

Jhon Duran’s sixth goal of the season gave Aston Villa another famous win over Bayern Munich last night.
Villa beat the Bavarian giants by a goal to nil at Villa Park.
Boss Unai Emery says he's blessed with his attacking options.
