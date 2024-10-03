Advertisement
Villa Get Famous Champions League Win Over Bayern

Oct 3, 2024 10:45 By radiokerrynews
Villa Get Famous Champions League Win Over Bayern
Jhon Duran’s sixth goal of the season gave Aston Villa another famous win over Bayern Munich last night.

Villa beat the Bavarian giants by a goal to nil at Villa Park.

Boss Unai Emery says he's blessed with his attacking options.

Thursday Local Soccer Results
Rovers Underway In Europe Tonight
Liverpool Winners Over Bologna
