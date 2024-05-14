Villa closing in Champions League; City aiming to return to summit

Aston Villa are closing in on a Champions League place after playing out a 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League last night.

20 year Colombian Jhon Duran scored two late goals as Unai Emery's team earned a point at Villa Park.

Emery knows his side are almost there as they bid to play in the European Cup for the first time since 1983

Tottenham Hotspur must beat Manchester City tonight to keep the top four race alive.

City need a win to go ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table ahead of the final round of fixtures on Sunday.

Kick off in North London is at 8.

Postecoglou says he's baffled some of his own fans would be happy with defeat to prevent rivals Arsenal from winning the title

Rangers know only a win at home to Dundee tonight will keep alive their slim Scottish Premiership title hopes - they're 6 points behind leaders Celtic with both sides having two games left to play, with Celtic having a better goal difference by seven.

Kick off at Ibrox is at 7.30.