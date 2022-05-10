Villa boss says they need perfect performance against Liverpool

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they need to deliver the "perfect performance" if they're to get something against Liverpool this evening.

The Premier League title-chasers head to Villa Park still in contention to win the quadruple - but trail leaders Manchester City by three points with three games to play.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Sunderland are potentially 90-minutes away from a return to the Championship.

A late Patrick Roberts goal at Hillsborough saw them progress to the League One playoff final at the expense of Sheffield Wednesday.

It finished 1-1 on the night, and 2-1 to Sunderland on aggregate.

They’ll play Wycombe in the final.

Anything other than a win for Dundee against Hibernian tonight will see them relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

They're six points adrift at the bottom with two games remaining.

Kick off is at 7.45.