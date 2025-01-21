Villa and Liverpool back in Champions League action tonight

Aston Villa and Liverpool are back in Champions League action tonight.

First up Villa are away to Monaco from a-quarter-to-6.

Unai Emery's side go into the game fifth in the table with four wins from their six games so far.

Liverpool meanwhile start the evening top of the table.

They welcome Lille to Anfield where there's an 8-o'clock start.

A point for the home side would be enough to see them finish in the top eight, meaning they would avoid the play-off round and go straight to the last-16.

Elsewhere tonight Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen and second-placed Barcelona go to Benfica.