Advertisement
Sport

Villa and Liverpool back in Champions League action tonight

Jan 21, 2025 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Villa and Liverpool back in Champions League action tonight
Share this article

Aston Villa and Liverpool are back in Champions League action tonight.

First up Villa are away to Monaco from a-quarter-to-6.

Unai Emery's side go into the game fifth in the table with four wins from their six games so far.

Advertisement

Liverpool meanwhile start the evening top of the table.

They welcome Lille to Anfield where there's an 8-o'clock start.

A point for the home side would be enough to see them finish in the top eight, meaning they would avoid the play-off round and go straight to the last-16.

Advertisement

Elsewhere tonight Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen and second-placed Barcelona go to Benfica.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gavin White to captain Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry FC announce another pre season friendly
Cork opposition again tonight for MTU Kerry in Sigerson Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South MEP wants community cafés supported by Department
Almost 20% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry last year
Gavin White to captain Kerry
Cork opposition again tonight for MTU Kerry in Sigerson Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus