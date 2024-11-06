Advertisement
Sport

Villa And Gunners In Action Tonight

Nov 6, 2024 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Villa And Gunners In Action Tonight
Tonight, Aston Villa are in Belgium for a meeting with Club Brugge from 5:45.

At 8 o'clock, Arsenal face a trip to the San Siro to take on Inter.

Declan Rice misses out for the Gunners with a foot injury.

