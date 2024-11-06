Villa And Gunners In Action Tonight

Tonight, Aston Villa are in Belgium for a meeting with Club Brugge from 5:45.
At 8 o'clock, Arsenal face a trip to the San Siro to take on Inter.
Declan Rice misses out for the Gunners with a foot injury.
Advertisement
Tonight, Aston Villa are in Belgium for a meeting with Club Brugge from 5:45.
At 8 o'clock, Arsenal face a trip to the San Siro to take on Inter.
Declan Rice misses out for the Gunners with a foot injury.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus