New Zealander Ryan Fox has won the Dunhill Links Championship.

He shot a final round of 68 on the Old Course at St Andrews to finish on 15-under par.

England's Callum Smith finished second on 14-under, alongside Alex Noren.

Rory McIlroy shot a 66 to end the tournament on 13-under par in a tie for fourth.

Padraig Harrington finished on nine-under-par and in a tie for 17th.