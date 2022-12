Tralee Chess Club had a great win in their initial Munster Chess league encounter against Cork A team in Charleville.

The Tralee side won on a 4/1 scoreline.

The Ukrainian duo of Yunis Barudi and Alexander Zakcadndyi won on boards 1 and 2.

Croatian Mirko Kopic had a great victory on board 4.

Ayman Osman from Syria was the other winner on the day.

Paul Shanahan, Tralee was unlucky to lose on board 3.