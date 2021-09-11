Victory for St Mark's Basilica

It's Champions Weekend at Leopardstown.
St Mark's Basilica won the feature of the day - the Irish Champions Stakes, after going off the 5-to-6 odds on favourite.
The Aidan O'Brien trained 3-year-old was guided home by Ryan Moore.
