Victory for St Mark's Basilica

Sep 11, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
It's Champions Weekend at Leopardstown.

St Mark's Basilica won the feature of the day - the Irish Champions Stakes, after going off the 5-to-6 odds on favourite.

The Aidan O'Brien trained 3-year-old was guided home by Ryan Moore.

