Romania have earned their first victory at a European Championship since 2000.

They have beaten Ukraine 3-nil in Group E in Munich.

The Romanian skipper Nicolae Stanciu opened the scoring on the half hour mark, and they added further goals in a four minute second half spell from Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus.

Advertisement

In the same Group, Belgium play Slovakia in Frankfurt at 5pm.

And France kick off their campaign with a Group D match against Austria in Dusseldorf from 8 o'clock.