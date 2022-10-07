Victory for Republic of Ireland women

The Republic of Ireland women's under-19s have beaten Northern Ireland 1-0 in the second of their three European Championship qualifiers in Poland.
It leaves Dave Connell's side on four points in the group.
Advertisement
The Republic of Ireland women's under-19s have beaten Northern Ireland 1-0 in the second of their three European Championship qualifiers in Poland.
It leaves Dave Connell's side on four points in the group.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus