Victory for Republic of Ireland women

Oct 7, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Republic of Ireland women
The Republic of Ireland women's under-19s have beaten Northern Ireland 1-0 in the second of their three European Championship qualifiers in Poland.

It leaves Dave Connell's side on four points in the group.

