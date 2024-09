Munster and Connacht played out an inter-pro thriller at Thomond Park, where Munster won by 35 points to 33 in the first URC game of the season for both provinces.

Both teams scored five tries apiece, with Shane Daly's score and Tony Butler's conversion the difference for Munster.

At Ravenhill, Ulster edged Glasgow Warriors by 20 points to 19 with their tries scored by Aidan Morgan, Dave McCann and Dave Shanahan.