Victory for Mayo over Louth; football round-up

In the All Ireland senior football championship round 2, Mayo edged Louth by 14 points to 1-10 in Castlebar

Monaghan beat Clare by 1-23 to 1-18 in Clones.

Roscommon ran out 1-21 to 1-11 winners over Sligo at Doctor Hyde Park.

And Derry went to Ballybofey and beat Donegal by 3-14 to 1-15.

In round 3 of the Tailteann Cup, Wicklow beat Limerick by 2-14 to 1-10 in Portlaoise.

Carlow defeated Longford by 2-13 to 1-14 at O'Moore Park

Antrim got the better of Fermanagh by 3-13 to 1-12 at the Athletic Grounds

And Wexford were 1-16 to 1-12 winners over Leitrim at Parnell Park