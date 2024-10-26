Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Lynch in World Handball 40x20 Championship

Oct 26, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Lynch in World Handball 40x20 Championship
Share this article

World Handball 40x20 Championship Master's singles Last 16

Dominic Lynch beat Eamon Law of Kilkenny 15-4, 15-1.

Lynch will play James Brady of Cavan tomorrow Sunday at 9am in the quarter final.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Victory for Clanmaurice in the Munster Intermediate Semi Final
Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
Kerry SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes
Advertisement

Recommended

Victory for Clanmaurice in the Munster Intermediate Semi Final
Kerry SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
No joy for Cillard in Munster Junior Semi Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus