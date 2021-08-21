Victory for Liverpool in Premier League; City off the mark

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City picked up their first points of the season after thrashing Norwich 5-nil.

Liverpool secured a convincing 2-nil win over Burnley to make it two wins from two in the early game.

Leeds were held to a 2-all draw at a full capacity Elland Road in their match against Everton.

In the next hour, Watford look to continue their winning start on their return to the top flight when they head to Brighton this evening.

It's been a disastrous afternoon for St Mirren as they were thrashed 6-nil by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead.

Alan Power was sent off early on reducing the visitors to 10-men.

David Turnbull scored a hat-trick for the hosts.

Motherwell secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Livingstone.