Victory for Leona Maguire on LPGA Tour

Leona Maguire will wake up this morning as an LPGA Tour winner for the first time.

The Cavan lady fired a superb six-under-par 64 to flatten the field at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

Maguire finished on a score of 19-under-par, a full five shots clear of her nearest rivals.

Advertisement

Afterwards, she said she hoped to inspire young Irish golfers of the future

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power is atop the leaderboard at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Waterford golfer is looking to seal a place in the Masters this April.