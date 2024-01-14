Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Leinster but Ulster beaten

Jan 14, 2024
Victory for Leinster but Ulster beaten
Leinster strolled to a 43-7 win at home to Stade Francais at the Aviva Stadium.

And Ulster have been beaten by Toulouse in the pick of the ties today.

The French side came away from the Kingspan Stadium with a 48-24 point victory.

