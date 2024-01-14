Victory for Leinster but Ulster beaten

Leinster strolled to a 43-7 win at home to Stade Francais at the Aviva Stadium.
And Ulster have been beaten by Toulouse in the pick of the ties today.
The French side came away from the Kingspan Stadium with a 48-24 point victory.
Advertisement
Leinster strolled to a 43-7 win at home to Stade Francais at the Aviva Stadium.
And Ulster have been beaten by Toulouse in the pick of the ties today.
The French side came away from the Kingspan Stadium with a 48-24 point victory.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus