Leinster maintained their unbeaten run in URC with a 43-14 win over Dragons in the URC game at the RDS.

Rhys Ruddock put in a captain's performance as the Blues scored 7 tries.

It's now 14 successive wins for Leo Cullen's side.

Earlier, Dylan Tierney-Martin scored a hat-trick as Connacht secured a bonus point in their 57-34 thrashing of Zebre in Italy.