Victory for Kingdom Warrior

Kevin "The Kingdom Warrior" Cronin capped off an impressive year with a sensational second-round TKO victory over Poland's Damien Sewzik at the SETU Arena in Waterford.

From the opening bell, Cronin showcased his relentless aggression and precision, making it clear he wasn’t there for a long night.

The Kerry man wasted no time establishing dominance, closing the distance on Sewzik and showing no regard for the Polish puncher’s power. Cronin’s jab was razor-sharp, snapping Sewzik’s head back repeatedly, and his follow-up right hands were a masterclass in timing and power. Throughout the first round, Cronin buzzed Sewzik on multiple occasions, maintaining relentless pressure and refusing to allow his opponent a moment’s respite.

As the second round began, Cronin's intent became even clearer. Switching focus to the body—a tactic that served him well in his bout against Emmet Brennan—he quickly dismantled Sewzik’s defenses. A punishing left hook wobbling Sewzik’s legs, sending him stumbling toward the ropes. Smelling blood, Cronin unleashed a ferocious flurry of punches, driving Sewzik across the ring. A thunderous left hook to the body visibly crumpled the Polish fighter, leaving him in agony. Cronin followed up with two crushing right hands, prompting referee David Irving to intervene and halt the onslaught.

It meant a Round 2 TKO Victory for Cronin who in the post-fight moments approached the ringside cameras and issued a fiery challenge to Emmet Brennan: “You’re next! March 16th, Madison Square Garden!”

The anticipated rematch between Cronin and Brennan now seems inevitable, with Madison Square Garden set to host what promises to be an epic showdown.