Victory for Kingdom at Cork

Kerry have their first win in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Sam Maguire Cup.

In Group 1 they've won by 1-14 to 0-15 against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sean O'Shea put Kerry into an early two point lead, Cork halving the advantage in the 6th minute. O'Shea had two of the next 3 points as the Kingdom opened up a double scores advantage at 4 to 2. Kerry, playing a nice pacy brand of football, led by 7 points to 3 after 20 minutes. Cork meanwhile were let down by poor shooting are were playing a more cagey game.

Kerry were ahead by 9 points to 5 at half-time.

Cork put over 3 of the opening 4 points in the second period to halve the deficit to 10 points to 8. Cork were growing in confidence and a Brian Hurley score 6 minutes into the half meant the gap was down to the minimum. Kerry were soon afforded the perfect opportunity to go 4 clear. Paul Geaney was in on goal and fouled just inside the area, resulting in a black card for Sean Powter. David Clifford netted that 46th minute spot kick and the Kingdom were clear by 1-10 to 9 points. At the midway point of the period Kerry led 1-12 to 10 points. 3 Cork points in a row meant a 2 point game, the most dangerous of leads, after 66 minutes. A David Clifford point gave Kerry a bit of breathing space in the 68th minute. Cork went right down the other end, opening Kerry up but spurning a golden goal chance with the shot fired over the bar. A Tom O'Sullivan point in added on time put 3 between the sides once more. Deep into added on time Cork got it back to 2 points again but the Kingdom held on.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor

Former Kerry player Liam Brosnan