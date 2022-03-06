Victory for Kerry over Meath

A superb first half set Kerry on the road to victory over Meath in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom, ahead by 16 points at the short whistle, won by 2-31 to 0-14 in Austin Stack Park.

A second minute Shane Conway point opened the scoring for Kerry. The Kingdom were gifted a goal scoring opportunity from the resultant puck out, Shane Nolan taking full advantage.



Advertisement

Kerry were dominating and led by 1-5 to no score after ten minutes. The game was 12 minutes old by the time Meath had their first score, a point.

By the midway point of the half Kerry had extended their lead to 1-7 to 2 points. The Kingdom hit another 7 points and 12 minutes from half time were ahead by 1-14 to 0-2. By this stage 7 Kerry players were on the scoresheet.

Heading into added on time Kerry netted for the second time, Michael Leane on target this time

Advertisement

At half-time it was Kerry 2-16 Meath 0-6.

Shane Conway had 3 Kerry points to begin the second period, the Kingdom opening up a 2-20 to 0-8 lead 11 minutes into the half. It was 2-25 to 12 points ten minutes from time.

Kerry had 12 different scorers on a day when they won by 23 points.