Kerry's unbeaten record in Division of the Allianz Football League is still in tact after a one point win over Mayo in Tralee.

Last night's victory over the beaten All-Ireland Finalists on a 1-12 to 0-14 points scoreline leaves the Kingdom on the brink of reaching another League Final.

Tony Brosnan scored the only goal of the game on a cold and wet night in Austin Stack Park.