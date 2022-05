Kerry have won their Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Championship Platinum Series semi-final.

They defeated Galway 4-5 to 2-5 at UL.

Kerry were ahead by 2-2 to 3 points at half-time, the goals coming from Avril Looney and Brid Curtin.

2 Laura Falvey goals extended the Kingdom advantge in the second period before Galway collected a couple of late consolation goals.