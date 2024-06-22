Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Kerry Camogie over Carlow

Jun 22, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Kerry Camogie over Carlow
Share this article

Kerry are back on winning terms with victory over Carlow in Round 5 of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom ran out 3-13 to 1-10 victors in Lixnaw.

They now advance to the All-Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Final with a game-in-hand.

Advertisement

Dan Kearney reports

Dan Kearney spoke with Kerry manager Bryan Darcy

Waterford strolled to a victory over Antrim in the opening game of Pride Round in the All Ireland Camogie Championship.

Advertisement

Last year's beaten finalists came away with a 3-18 to 1-8 win in Loughgiel.

Kilkenny had no problems dispatching of Derry by 4-17 to 7 points in their clash.

Tipperary smashed Limerick by 7-18 to 6 points while Cork got the better of Dublin by 4-22 to 5 points and Wexford dominated Down by 7-12 to 7 points.

Advertisement

And Galway bested Clare by 3-19 to 7 points.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Pitch & Putt Results
Advertisement
Murphy wins with Khaadem at Royal Ascot
Community Games review
Advertisement

Recommended

Ballynacourty/Gurteen North Road to Annascaul Village to remain closed until Friday, 5th July
New Department of Housing figures show over 1,700 homes in Kerry kept out of bulk sales in last three years
Pitch & Putt Results
Murphy wins with Khaadem at Royal Ascot
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus