Victory for Kerry Camogie over Carlow

Kerry are back on winning terms with victory over Carlow in Round 5 of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom ran out 3-13 to 1-10 victors in Lixnaw.

They now advance to the All-Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Final with a game-in-hand.

Dan Kearney reports



Dan Kearney spoke with Kerry manager Bryan Darcy



Waterford strolled to a victory over Antrim in the opening game of Pride Round in the All Ireland Camogie Championship.

Last year's beaten finalists came away with a 3-18 to 1-8 win in Loughgiel.

Kilkenny had no problems dispatching of Derry by 4-17 to 7 points in their clash.

Tipperary smashed Limerick by 7-18 to 6 points while Cork got the better of Dublin by 4-22 to 5 points and Wexford dominated Down by 7-12 to 7 points.

And Galway bested Clare by 3-19 to 7 points.