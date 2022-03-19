Victory for Kerry at Laois

Kerry have won at Laois in the Littlewoods National Camogie League.
The Kingdom were victorious in the Division 2 encounter by 1-8 to 2-3.
Kerry had led 1-6 to 1-0 at half-time.
