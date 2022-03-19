Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Kerry at Laois

Mar 19, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Kerry at Laois
Kerry have won at Laois in the Littlewoods National Camogie League.

The Kingdom were victorious in the Division 2 encounter by 1-8 to 2-3.

Kerry had led 1-6 to 1-0 at half-time.

