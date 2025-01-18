Advertisement
Victory for Jonbon at Ascot

Jan 18, 2025 16:17 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Jonbon at Ascot
Nicky Henderson's Jonbon bested rival Energumene in the Grade-1 Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

The Willie Mullins mount could only finish second in the feature across the pond.

