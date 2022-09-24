Victory for Irish 19s

The Irish Under 19s have beaten Wales 2-0 in the second round of their European Qualification campaign.
Tom Mohan's men are two from two after goals from Justin Ferizaj and Franco Umeh in Colwyn Bay.
