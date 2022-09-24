Advertisement
Victory for Irish 19s

Sep 24, 2022 16:09 By radiokerrynews
Victory for Irish 19s
The Irish Under 19s have beaten Wales 2-0 in the second round of their European Qualification campaign.

Tom Mohan's men are two from two after goals from Justin Ferizaj and Franco Umeh in Colwyn Bay.

