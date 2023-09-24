Victory for Ireland over world champions

Ireland are on track to reach the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup.

They have beaten world champions South Africa by 13 points to 8 in Pool B at the Stade de France in Paris.

Ireland's lineout malfunctioned at the beginning of the game and they conceded an early penalty.

But Ireland weathered a tremendous South African storm and Mack Hansen found the corner for their try in the 33rd minute.

Johnny Sexton converted and Ireland led 7-3 at the break.

Cheslin Kolbe put the Springboks in front 11 minutes into the second half with a try.

But South Africa missed some crucial kicks at goal and Ireland won it with two penalties - one from Sexton and another from sub Jack Crowley.

Ireland's final Pool game is against Scotland in two weeks time.

In Pool D, Henry Arundell ran in five tries as England made light work of Chile by 71 points to nil.

Scotland take on Tonga today with kick off in Nice at 4.45.

Australia face elimination from the tournament and need a result against Wales if they're to have any chance of survival.

They face off in Lyon at 8pm.