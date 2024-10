Clanmaurice have reached the final of the Munster Intermediate Club Camogie Championship.

They defeated Moneygall of Tipperary on a score of Moneygall 1-9 Clanmaurice 2-16.

The victors laid down the marker early, racing into a 1-7 to 0-2 lead after 15 minutes.

They pushed that lead out to 10 points by the half time break, 1-11 to 0-4.

Their first half lead was enough for them to win, with Moneygall actually outscoring Clanmaurice in the second half.