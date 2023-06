In the Ladies Football Championship:

All Ireland champions Meath beat Waterford by 1-13 to 1-8 in Group 2 at Fraher Field.

In Group 1 at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh had the better of Mayo by 2-10 to 1-11.

In Group 3 at Breffni Park, Dublin eased past Cavan on a scoreline of 5-15 to 1-8.

In Group 4 in Templetuohy, Galway defeated Tipperary by 4-10 to 3-4.