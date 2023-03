For the first time in 18 years, Rafael Nadal has dropped out of the world's top 10 tennis players.

He's been struggling with injury since exiting the Australian Open.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is back at top spot, overtaking Novak Djokovic, after beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the title at Indian Wells.

Elena Rybakina won her first title since Wimbledon last summer, in a victory over Aryna Sabalenka.