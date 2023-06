Kerry are at Laois later in Round 3 of the Intermediate Camogie Championship.

Victory would see the Kingdom retain their status while they are relying on other results for ¼ final qualification.

Throw in is at 5 in Rathdowney.

There's Group Two action in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this afternoon.

Dublin play Kilkenny at 2pm in Parnell Park, while Wexford face Tipperary in Bellefield from 4pm.