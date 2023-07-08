Vickers stars for Kerry at National Juveniles

On day one of the national juvenile u14 to u19 track and field championships in Tullamore outstanding performance of the day came courtesy of Ryan Vickers from Farranfore Maine Valley who won gold in the U14 boys 800m in a blistering time of 2.04.00, knocking a full 3 seconds off the championship record, which had stood since 2008.

There were four silver medals won also:

Clodagh Healy from Gneeveguilla in the U14 girls hammer with a throw of 32.75m, Sheridan Reed from An Riocht in the U18 girls 2000m steeplechase, Oisin Lynch from Killarney Valley in the U18 boys 800m and Bartlomiej Zglinski, also from Killarney Valley, in the U19 boys high jump with a 1.80m clearance.

Kevin O’Shea from Farranfore Maine Valley won bronze in the U15 boys discus with 35.04m.