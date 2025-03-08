Very Good Comeback For Kerry Camogie Side

Kerry rallied in the second half to secure a one-point win over Carlow in the Very National Camogie League.
The final score at Netwatch Cullen Park was Kerry 0-15 Carlow 2-08.
