Very Good Comeback For Kerry Camogie Side

Mar 8, 2025 18:13 By radiokerrysport
Very Good Comeback For Kerry Camogie Side
Kerry rallied in the second half to secure a one-point win over Carlow in the Very National Camogie League.

The final score at Netwatch Cullen Park was Kerry 0-15 Carlow 2-08.

