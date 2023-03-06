Verstappen victorious in Bahrain

Defending champion Max Verstappen clinched the season-opening Bahrain F1 Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver led from pole, as team-mate Sergio Perez took second.
Fernando Alonso was third.
