Verstappen victorious in Bahrain

Mar 6, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Verstappen victorious in Bahrain
F1
Defending champion Max Verstappen clinched the season-opening Bahrain F1 Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver led from pole, as team-mate Sergio Perez took second.

Fernando Alonso was third.

