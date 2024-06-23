Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix

Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the Spanish Grand Prix.
He's finished ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who'd started the race on pole.
Lewis Hamilton came third, ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
Advertisement
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the Spanish Grand Prix.
He's finished ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who'd started the race on pole.
Lewis Hamilton came third, ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus