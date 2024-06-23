Advertisement
Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix

Jun 23, 2024 15:56 By radiokerrysport
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the Spanish Grand Prix.

He's finished ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who'd started the race on pole.

Lewis Hamilton came third, ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

