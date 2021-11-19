Advertisement
Sport

Verstappen sets fastest pace in first practice

Nov 19, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Verstappen sets fastest pace in first practice Verstappen sets fastest pace in first practice
Share this article

F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen's laid down a marker for the Qatar Grand Prix by setting the fastest pace in first practice.

His title rival Lewis Hamilton - who boosted his chances of retaining the trophy with victory in Brazil - was only fourth quickest.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly was second, with Hamlton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Formula One stewards have denied Mercedes a further review into the decision not to penalise Max Verstappen at last weekend's Sao Paolo Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver - who leads the drivers' championship by 14 points - was involved in an incident with title rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus