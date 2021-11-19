Verstappen sets fastest pace in first practice

F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen's laid down a marker for the Qatar Grand Prix by setting the fastest pace in first practice.

His title rival Lewis Hamilton - who boosted his chances of retaining the trophy with victory in Brazil - was only fourth quickest.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly was second, with Hamlton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Meanwhile, Formula One stewards have denied Mercedes a further review into the decision not to penalise Max Verstappen at last weekend's Sao Paolo Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver - who leads the drivers' championship by 14 points - was involved in an incident with title rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.