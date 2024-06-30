Advertisement
Sport

Verstappen on pole for today's Austrian Grand Prix

Jun 30, 2024 11:52 By radiokerrysport
Verstappen on pole for today's Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen seen during the FIA Formula1 World Championship seen at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 29, 2024. // Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Ring // SI202406291007 // Usage for editorial use only //
Share this article

Max Verstappen will start today's Austrian Grand Prix from the front after claiming pole position in qualifying yesterday.

The defending Formula One world champion also won the sprint race for Red Bull.

Britain's Lando Norris goes from second on the grid for McLaren, with Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton third and fifth respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Kalle Rovanpera is just one stage a way from a sensational Rally Poland win on the WRC

He leads by 18 seconds to teammate Elfyn Evans

It was heartbreak for Irish pair Josh McErlean and James Fulton who crashed out from 4th on this mornings opening stage

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry bid for spot in All Ireland Semi Finals today
Advertisement
Tour De France stage 2 is underway
Irish golfers in contention in US and Italy
Advertisement

Recommended

Project manager for agricultural payment scheme says admin problems will be ironed out
Grants of up to €5,000 for owners of vacant traditional houses get expert conservation advice
Roads closures next Saturday for annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle
Kerry bid for spot in All Ireland Semi Finals today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus