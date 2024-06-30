Verstappen on pole for today's Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will start today's Austrian Grand Prix from the front after claiming pole position in qualifying yesterday.

The defending Formula One world champion also won the sprint race for Red Bull.

Britain's Lando Norris goes from second on the grid for McLaren, with Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton third and fifth respectively.

Meanwhile Kalle Rovanpera is just one stage a way from a sensational Rally Poland win on the WRC

He leads by 18 seconds to teammate Elfyn Evans

It was heartbreak for Irish pair Josh McErlean and James Fulton who crashed out from 4th on this mornings opening stage