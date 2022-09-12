Verstappen not thinking about winning Championship in Singapore

Max Verstappen edged closer to a second consecutive Formula One world title after winning the Italian Grand Prix yesterday.

The defending champion fought from seventh on the grid to finish clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - securing his 11th victory of the season and fifth in a row.

The race ended under the safety car, which didn't give Leclerc a chance to overtake the world champion, which resulted in boo's from the local Ferrari supporters.

Verstappen can now mathematically win the championship in Singapore, which takes place in two weeks time, but the Dutchman says he isn't thinking about that