Verstappen not thinking about winning Championship in Singapore

Sep 12, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrysport
Verstappen not thinking about winning Championship in Singapore
SPA, BELGIUM - AUGUST 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202208260469 // Usage for editorial use only //
Max Verstappen edged closer to a second consecutive Formula One world title after winning the Italian Grand Prix yesterday.

The defending champion fought from seventh on the grid to finish clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - securing his 11th victory of the season and fifth in a row.

The race ended under the safety car, which didn't give Leclerc a chance to overtake the world champion, which resulted in boo's from the local Ferrari supporters.

Verstappen can now mathematically win the championship in Singapore, which takes place in two weeks time, but the Dutchman says he isn't thinking about that

