Defending champion Max Verstappen has extended his lead in this year's driver's championship after winning the Canadian Open.

The Red Bull driver held off the challenge of second placed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari to pick up his seventh win of the season.

Second in the championship Charles Leclerc came from the back of the grid to finish fifth but is now 49 points behind Verstappen.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton finished in third to record his first podium finish since the opening race of the year.