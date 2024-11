Max Verstappen is closing in on a fourth consecutive F1 world championship and can wrap up the title in Las Vegas this weekend.

The action gets underway in the early hours of tomorrow when first practice takes place.

Verstappen leads Britain's Lando Norris by 62 points and he'll be the champion again if he finishes ahead of his rival in Sunday's Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver tells Sky Sports News, he won't get complacent.