Max Verstappen's avoided a grid penalty and will start on pole for the F1 Japanese Grand Prix - which could secure him a second world title.

The Red Bull champion has been given a reprimand, after almost colliding with McLaren's Lando Norris for driving slowly during qualifying.

Verstappen will retain the title if he wins, and also secures the fastest lap of the race.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go from second and third respectively.