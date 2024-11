On Sunday Dec. 8th Dr Crokes will face Tipperary's Loughmore/Castleiney in the AIB Munster Senior football final.

The game will go ahead in the Mallow GAA Complex with a 1.30pm Throw in time.

On the Saturday the 6th,

Austin Stacks play Tipperary's Aherlow in the Intermediate final.

This game is also in Mallow at 1pm.

And at 6pm in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale

Firies play in the Junior Final against Cork's Kilmurray.

All Games will be live on Radio Kerry.