Advertisement
Sport

Venue confirmed for National Cup tie

Oct 19, 2021 18:10 By radiokerrysport
Venue confirmed for National Cup tie Venue confirmed for National Cup tie
Share this article

The Scott Lakers St Pauls versus Portlaoise Panthers National Cup Preliminary Round game will take place in the Castleisland Community Centre.

It’s on Saturday at 7.30.

The Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is unavailable.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus