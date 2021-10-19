Venue confirmed for National Cup tie

The Scott Lakers St Pauls versus Portlaoise Panthers National Cup Preliminary Round game will take place in the Castleisland Community Centre.
It’s on Saturday at 7.30.
The Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is unavailable.
