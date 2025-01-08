Venue change for Dr Crokes' All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-Final

There's been a venue change for Dr Crokes' All-Ireland semi-final this weekend.

The Kerry and Munster senior football champions play Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone in the AIB All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-Final on Saturday.

The game was due to be played in Portlaoise, but the GAA has announced this afternoon that this has now been moved to Cedral St Conleth's Park in Newbridge.

Advertisement

It's after a pitch inspection earlier today in Laois Hire O'Moore Park.

Throw-in time remains the same, so the Crokes will take on Errigal Ciaran at 3pm on Saturday in Newbridge.

There must be a winner on the day, with extra-time if necessary.

Advertisement

The other semi-final sees Cuala from Dublin face Coolera Strandhill in Breffni Park in Cavan at 5pm.

The GAA's Director of Games, Fergal McGill, had told the Irish Examiner backup venues were on standby for both semi-finals in the event either is unplayable.

He also said there are contingency plans around the final, which is due to take place just one week after the semi-finals.

Advertisement

And we'll have live coverage of Dr Crokes vs Errigal Ciaran here on Radio Kerry on Saturday afternoon.